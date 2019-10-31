Brooklyn Bishop completes Apostolic Visitation in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Diocese of Brooklyn says Bishop DiMarzio has concluded his Apostolic Visitation in Buffalo.

According to the Brooklyn Diocese, DiMarzio made three trips over a total of seven days.

While here, he met with and interviewed close to 80 people, both clergy and laypeople.

This included members of the Presbyteral Council, Diocesan Consultors, Diocesan Finance Council, Diocesan Pastoral Council, Territorial Vicars, and Senior Priests.

A Diocese spokesperson says DiMarzio also spoke with representatives of groups like the Movement to Restore Trust and college presidents.

The Pope requested this visit earlier this month.

The Diocese says Bishop DiMarzio will now compile information gathered during interviews and prepare a report to present to the Pope.

No further information is available at this time.