Brooklyn Bishop to investigate Diocese of Buffalo on behalf of the pope

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn will visit to investigate the Diocese of Buffalo on behalf of the pope, according to Bishop Richard Malone.

The Apostolic Nunciature in Washington, D.C. authorized DiMarzio’s fact-finding mission, which will include a review of the Diocese.

In a statement released to News 4, Bishop DiMarzio responded to the Apostolic Visitation:

This is a difficult period in the life of the Church in Buffalo. I pledge I will keep an open mind throughout the process and do my best to learn the facts and gain a thorough understanding of the situation in order to fulfill the mandate of this Apostolic Visitation. Our Holy Father has a great devotion to Our Lady Untier of Knots – I beg the intercession of the Blessed Mother, that I may be an instrument for surfacing the truth so that justice might be served and God’s mercy experienced. Upon completion of the visitation, I will submit a report to the Congregation of Bishops at the Vatican.”

Malone says he’s committed to cooperate fully, and the visit is good for the Buffalo Diocese.

He added, ” Heartfelt gratitude is expressed to all those who are working so generously on this Visitation – first, to our Apostolic Visitator, Bishop DiMarzio and his assistant, and to the Catholic community of Buffalo, including the lay faithful and the clergy.”

The Apostolic Nunciature says this fact-finding mission will take place in the near future, but no official date has been set.