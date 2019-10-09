Brooklyn bishop visits Buffalo on behalf of Pope

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is working to learn more about the particulars of the visit of Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Diocese of Brooklyn to Buffalo. His arrival this week was confirmed Wednesday by a source.

Last week, it was announced that DiMarzio would visit to investigate the Diocese of Buffalo on behalf of the Pope. The Apostolic Nunciature in Washington, D.C. authorized DiMarzio’s fact-finding mission.

The Diocese said Thursday that DiMarzio met and interviewed 30-plus people, with plans to return and continue meetings later this month.

Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone said prior that he’s committed to cooperate fully, and the visit is good for the Diocese.

The investigation follows a litany of claims against the Diocese under the Child Victims Act, and a recent scandal involving a former seminarian, a priest, and Bishop Malone’s personal secretary.

The Diocese stated that after his visits have wrapped, DiMarzio will compile a report for the Congregation for Bishops at the Vatican.