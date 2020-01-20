Live Now
News 4 at 6:30 on CW23

Brooklyn Bishop who investigated Buffalo Catholic Diocese denies abuse claims

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The bishop who was brought in to investigate the Buffalo Catholic Diocese, denies recent accusations of sexual abuse.

Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio is accused of molesting a child when DiMarzio was a priest in the 1970s.

The Brooklyn Diocese issued a statement, saying in part, DiMarzio will “vigorously defend himself against this false claim.”

The bishop will not step aside and will continue his work in Brooklyn.

As allegations came to light in the Buffalo Diocese, Bishop DiMarzio met with then-bishop Richard Malone before Malone resigned last month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss