BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will join members of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade Association of WNY on Thursday for a flag raising ceremony.

It is being held in advance of the 20th anniversary of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade. The flag raising is set for 12 p.m. on Thursday in Niagara Square. There will also be a moment of silence for the lives lost in the Tops mass shooting in May.

The parade is scheduled for August 20 at 12 p.m. starting at City Hall.