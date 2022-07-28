BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown weighed in Thursday on bail reform, after recent shootings in the city at the hands of convicted criminals.

Brown says too many people charged with gun crimes are getting released from jail on bail that is too low, or no bail at all. He says it’s creating a dangerous situation in the Queen City — and across New York State.

“I think people who are in possession of weapons, people who have felony charges, that has got to be looked at with more weight before those individuals are allowed to be released from jail,” Mayor Brown said.

Mayor Brown says the city is continuing collecting data on these crimes and sending it to Albany to be reviewed by state lawmakers.

Democrat leaders in the Senate and Assembly, however, have already turned down repeated requests to revisit bail reform.