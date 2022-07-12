BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Boss is coming to town. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will be at the KeyBank Center on March 23, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Those who are interested in tickets can register through this Sunday, July 17 to get a chance at buying tickets, but it doesn’t guarantee them.

If any tickets are left after the Verified Fan sale, a general sale will start at 3 p.m. No code will be required for that.

This upcoming tour will be Springsteen’s first since February 2017, and the first in North America since the previous September.