BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bryan Adams is coming to the KeyBank Center.
Along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the “Summer of ’69” singer will be in Buffalo on June 13 as part of the So Happy It Hurts Tour. The tour was named for his 15th studio album, which was released this past March.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, February 3 at Noon. The presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Latest Posts
- Worse at math, better at tech: How COVID-19 impacted learning
- College Board revises African American studies class after DeSantis criticism
- Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ 2023 world tour
- White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
- Jalen Hurts still trying to quiet haters
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.