BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bryan Adams is coming to the KeyBank Center.

Along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the “Summer of ’69” singer will be in Buffalo on June 13 as part of the So Happy It Hurts Tour. The tour was named for his 15th studio album, which was released this past March.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, February 3 at Noon. The presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m.