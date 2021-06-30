Bryant & Stratton College gives back with summer book giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a difficult and unusual school year ending, Bryant and Stratton College wanted to help students kick off summer right. The college gave out free summer fun packs to families Wednesday.

The school invited families from kindergarten to 12th grade to come and pick up a pack which included some summer essentials like sunglasses and a beach ball, along with a book from the college, so kids keep up their summer reading.

“It’s a give back to the communities that we serve. Obviously, as an educational institution, we know literacy is a key to learning at all levels. So this is just our way to support that in our communities and give back to those who support us,” said Director of Western New York & Rochester campuses, Bryant & Stratton College Jeff Tredo.

Those with the college also said that they hoped this would help some of their students, who have children of their own.