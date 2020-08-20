BTF President says district made right decision beginning school year virtually

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The largest school district in the region has decided to play it safe.

The Buffalo School District is going all-virtual until at least October.

The first day of virtual class is 19 days away, Tuesday, September 8, and between now and then, the teachers have a lot to do to prepare. This morning we watched a news conference by school officials with Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore.

He says the district made the right decision in at least beginning the school year with kids at home all virtual and he’s hopeful that any teacher concerns can be ironed out.

Teachers will be expected to at least spend a couple days a week inside the school buildings even though they will be conducting class virtually to the students watching on their computers and tablets.

“We’re gonna start in remote only mode September 1 for a week of professional development, training, assessing, pressure testing, the work that needs to happen when we do progress toward a hybrid model, and then God willing, a full in person model maybe sometime this year,” Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash said.

Rumore says, “let’s develop the curriculum because what you go in a classroom with kids in a classroom is not what you go virtually. It’s different. There’s a lot of preparation and training they has to be done.”