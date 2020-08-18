BTF says Buffalo Public Schools teachers meeting violates state guidance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Less than 24 hours after calling the Buffalo Public Schools teachers meeting ” a sham and an insult to teachers,” the Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling on Governor Cuomo and the State Health Department to advise the district on the proposed meeting.

BTF President Phil Rumore says the meeting is a violation of New York State Department of Health Guidance and intent of Governor Cuomo’s call of at least one district meeting with teachers.

Rumore says it has teachers refrain from mentioning the school(s) or administrator(s) name.

He also tells us having it on Facebook allows participation and viewing by anyone who is possibly seeking to harm participants.

According to Rumore, it does not allow for multiple questions as per the guidance from the NYS Department of Health.

“This is an insult to the New York State Department of Health Guidance and to Governor Cuomo who, while some may disagree at times, is making the safety and welfare of our communities and our united action paramount as we work together to overcome this deadly virus,” Rumore concluded in a release on Tuesday.

The district is currently holding the meeting, you can watch that here.

