BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Teachers’ Union says the city school district is not budging when it comes to negotiating a labor agreement.

The BTF declared an impasse, in a declaration filed with the state’s public employment board today.

According to the union, the district won’t even answer its request for a date to start negotiations.

The teachers’ union’s last contract with the district expired in June and the new school year begins next week.