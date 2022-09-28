BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — BubbleFest is back at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

This year is special because it is the first time they are holding this event in person since 2019!

The annual event is celebrating the science of bubbles. You can participate in family-friendly bubble activities and demonstrations, bubble crafts and much more!

There will be everything from bubble walls to bubble windows, bubble tools, bubbles in nature, frozen bubbles, and bubble pools.

You can also see The Bubble Man, Doug Rougeux in his show Bubblemania. He uses the science of popping bubbles and the art of bubble sculpture to amaze you with bouncing bubbles, bubble cubes and bubbles stretching over 25 feet long!

Bubblemania shows will be held throughout the day at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m for $5 per person. For tickets to BubbleFest, click or tap here. For tickets to Bubblemania, click or tap here.