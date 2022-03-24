BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State College is closing the campus and canceling classes for the rest of Thursday as authorities investigate a threat.

Students and recent alumni were made aware of the investigation shortly before 11 a.m. The message was also posted to the school’s website.

Those who live on campus have been told to return to their residence halls. Commuters and non-essential employees have been told to leave. Anyone who can’t get off campus has been told to head to the Sports Arena.