BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of Black History Month, there was a spotlight on Black composers Friday night.

A program at Buffalo State’s Rockwell Hall featured works that are often unknown. The program was hosted by Buffalo Opera Unlimited and was designed for its mission of presenting musical genres other than opera. The event featured dancers, a chorus, an orchestra and baritone Jaman Dunn singing Margaret Bonds’ moving composition, entitled, “The Negro Speaks of Rivers.”

This program will be presented again Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at this link.