Buff State students finding PPE kits as they arrive at their dorms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students at Buffalo State are getting some help staying safe.

The staggered move-in process at Buff State continued Friday and goes through next Saturday.

When Bengals move in, they’ll find a PPE kit in their dorm room.

It includes two reusable masks, wipes, hand sanitizer, and a forehead thermometer.

A “sani-key” is also in the kit, which allows students to open a door, or press elevator buttons without contact.

The school’s Vice President for Student Affairs Timothy Gordon says the kits were paid for in part by a $50,000 gift from Independent Health. Student government also chipped in.

Commuter students can pick up their kits next week Wednesday. They’ll also be available the first week of classes near the library.