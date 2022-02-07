Buff State’s Burchfield Penney Art Center reopening Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo State College’s Burchfield Penney Art Center is set to reopen this Thursday, February 10.

“After temporarily closing due to escalating COVID-19 numbers, we’re excited about welcoming patrons back with ongoing provisions to keep staff and visitors safe,” Burchfield Penney Interim Director Scott Propeack said. “As a museum, we recognize a primary role we play is providing access to the collections and exhibitions we hold as part of the public trust. Our greatest hope is that the declining numbers in Erie County signal this wave is behind us.”

This reopening also means the extension of an exhibit that was shut down due to the museum’s temporary closing. “The Charles E. Burchfield: Lifetimes of Themes” will now run through May 1.

Additionally extended through that date are “James G. Pappas: Relative to Music,” “Founders” and “Kurt Treeby: Loss Projection.”

There are new additions at the museum, too, including Muhammad Zaman’s mural “Hope Setting in a Bank of Smoke,” which was inspired by the colors Charles Burchfield’s painting “Sun Setting in a Bank of Smoke.”

The Burchfield Penney Art Center will be open Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.