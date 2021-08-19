Buffalo 5 members celebrate convictions being thrown out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Celebrations kicked off in Buffalo Thursday night for the two members of the Buffalo 5.

The murder convictions dating back to 1976 were thrown out for John Walker Jr. and Darryl Boyd. The judge argued certain crime scene photos were not available to them at their trials.

Boyd says this is a partial victory, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“I’m glad to somewhat have my life back — I can make decisions for myself I can sit on my porch at night, go to a friend’s house, stay overnight if I want to or what have you,” said Boyd.

“There was a lot lost in between and we can’t make it up but I’m still waiting to hear some apologies.”

John Walker says Thursday was just about coming together to talk and share their story with those in the community.