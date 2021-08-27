Buffalo Afghan Community calls for an increase of refugees accepted in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One day after the deadly blasts outside of the Kabul Airport – more Western New York organizations are calling on the state to welcome refugees.

Today, the Buffalo Afghan Community – along with several other humanitarian groups – called for an increase of the number of refugees allowed in the state.

Former Afghan translators who now work in the city shared their stories of living in Afghanistan under the Taliban – and how they found a better life in the Queen City.

“The Afghan community of Buffalo is proud to announce that we will help new arrival with community orientation, interpretation, case management and transportation. Buffalo is the best place to raise your children, therefore we encourage our Afghans to come to Buffalo,” board member of the Buffalo Afghan Community and former interpreter Dr. Ahmad Wali said.

The members of the Buffalo Afghan Community also said they think the August 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan should be extended to bring more people to the US.