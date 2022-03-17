BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — March Madness is officially in town and with people coming in from all over the country, that means a boost to the local economy.

Many basketball fans are choosing to stay in Airbnb’s for the weekend.

Jon Spitz has been an Airbnb host in North Buffalo for four years.

“It’s afforded me the opportunity to host people in the city I love which is Buffalo, New York and we have people from all over the world who have visited us,” Spitz said.

He said during special events like this, other hosts have recommended raising rates. His rentals are priced 25% higher than they would be on a normal weekend.

This weekend, he’s hosting a very special family from California, the parents of the University of Vermont’s point guard, Finn Sullivan.

“Finn is so excited. I think about all these boys, not just on their teams but all the teams, and I imagine them when they’re little playing Snuffy Basketball and Fast Break and probably dreaming about a moment like this,” said Finn’s mother, Brianna Sullivan.

It’s the Sullivan’s first time in Buffalo and Spitz said there couldn’t have been a better day for them to fly into town.

“It’s really nice that it’s gonna be a nice sunny 65-degree day so people don’t have anything bad to say about the weather because there’s a lot more here than just snow,”

Spitz always leaves recommendations for visitors and Sullivan has already done her own research as well.

“For me, I always love to try all the things I know the city is known for,” she said. “We plan on visiting Niagara Falls while we’re here, we plan on having some authentic Buffalo chicken wings somewhere. Is there something called steak on a weck or something like that?”

The Vermont Catamounts play the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9:20 p.m. Thursday at Key Bank Center.

Until then, the Sullivans will be relaxing in their North Buffalo Airbnb.

