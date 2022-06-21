BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday marks the first day of summer, which means vacation is just a flight away. TSA officials at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport are preparing for a spike in travelers.

TSA officials say they’re expecting to see a surge in fliers with the Fourth of July holiday coming up, because of that they’re urging everyone to plan ahead before getting to the airport.

“Every one of these is going to require a bag check, a TSA officer is going to have to open your bag, remove your bag, go through your bag and remove the item that triggered the alarm,” said Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson, TSA. “Every one of these gets thrown out — it’s trash. If you’re an environmentalist, look at all this plastic that’s going to get thrown away. Every one of these bag checks takes two to three minutes.”

One thing that TSA officials say you no longer have to remove from your carry-on is small bottles of liquid that don’t exceed three ounces, as well as laptops or large electronics.

This is thanks to the airport’s new scanners.

With the expected increase in travelers this summer, people are urged to arrive roughly two hours before take-off, especially during the busy times from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the evening.