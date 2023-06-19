BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It just put a sour feeling in my stomach. Elizabeth Czarnecki said what started as an exciting day at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum ended in frustration and a $60 parking ticket.

“The parking lot was closed until July,” Czarnecki said. “So as we got there my husband was going to drop me off and we saw hundreds of other cars in the grassy parking lot, which appeared to be legal parking.”

So, Elizabeth and her husband parked their car and had a wonderful time touring the museum.

But, when she came back to the car, she and about 100 others who had parked on the grass were slapped with parking tickets.

“First of all, I don’t know why they would do the opening when there’s no other available parking there,” Czarnecki told News 4. “Second, they could have chained it off, they could have put cones there, they could have put signs there, they could have assigned an off-duty Buffalo Police officer.”

This parking debacle caused a firestorm on social media. Many are calling this a failure of planning and a quick cash grab for the City of Buffalo.

Commissioner of Parking Raymond Wagner told News 4 by phone that’s not true and people need to follow city parking rules.

“We don’t allow people to park on the grass for a number of reasons,” said Wagner. “The reasons being that it could cause damage to the property or if there was an emergency and a vehicle needs to get into that area, we want to be aware and make sure people aren’t parked there.”

AKG Director Janne Sirén provided this statement to News 4.

“For years, parking in the museum’s neighborhood has presented an issue to visitors and residents. Even when our new parking garage is open and operational, we anticipate that parking will continue to be in short supply. Over a period of nearly five years, we have proactively engaged the owners of nearby, often unused parking lots to develop a collaborative solution, and we urge them to continue those conversations with us in order to avoid inconveniencing the tens of thousands of visitors we plan to welcome in the coming months.” Janne Sirén, Director, Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Meanwhile, commissioner Wagner said he’s open to collaborating with AKG on parking solutions down the road.

“Buffalo State College might be an option as well because that’s right across the street from them,” Wagner said. “We would definitely be willing to work with them.”

New signs urging drivers to not park on the lawn went up Friday.

Czarnecki said she plans on paying the ticket, but believes there needs to be better planning moving forward.

“$60 I think is just outrageous,” added Czarnecki.

A city spokesperson believes some of those ticketed drivers may have been attending the Corporate Challenge at Delaware Park.

Buffalo police did post a warning online not to park in grassy areas.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Czarnecki is reconsidering buying a membership at the museum.