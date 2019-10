BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo is among the top ten cities in the country where children are found to have elevated lead levels in their blood.

But Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says progress is being made in the fight against lead poisoning. That’s thanks to the Buffalo and Erie County Lead Safe Task Force.

It was created to tackle problems pointed out by the Lead Action Plan.

