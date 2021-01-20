Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens offering classes on plant care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While some of us are born with a green thumb, others kind of just have to grow into it.

Thankfully, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are providing the opportunity you need to grow ’til your heart’s content.

If you’re looking for a new hobby, and you don’t mind getting messy, the Botanical Gardens offer a chance to expand your knowledge of horticulture. And if you don’t know where to start, this will be right up your alley.

Director of Education Kristy Schmitt says “These classes and workshops are perfect for folks that aren’t quite sure what they’re doing when it comes to plants.”

Like everything else, the classes have been greatly affected by the pandemic. So, although it’s virtual, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens are providing what’s required to make your experience an authentic one.

“For the succulent class, for example, you’re going to get a planter. You’re going to get gravel. You’re going to get soil, and you’re going to get some assorted succulents, too,” Schmitt says. “So, it is kind of random what plants you get. So, it’s a little bit of a surprise, but rest assured, they’re all easy to take care of, and you’ll get care instructions, too, as part of the class.”

Here, you can create a beautiful succulent arrangement to take care of at home, or select something else. Staffers suggest that folks register at least two days before the start of a class, allowing time for materials to be picked up, and time to receive a Zoom link.

Best of all, things made here make for wonderful gifts for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or “just because.” And whichever class you take, you’ll have learned something new, honed a skill or just had a good time.

“We at the Botanical Gardens also want to make sure people think of us as a way to relax, to enjoy other things and get creative with other things as well,” Schmitt says. “So, we also offer a wide range of art classes.”

