BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Saturday, visitors at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park can see a new exhibit called “Two Wars: The Road to Integration.”

This new feature teaches people about America’s efforts to bring people of different races together within the Armed Forces. It also informs attendees about some of the racist practices of the past, such as how certain groups of people were separated from others based on their race during World War II.

Steven Tedesco, the director of education at the Naval & Military Park, explains this.

“Japanese-Americans were in internment camps. You had people of Hispanic heritage that depending on the tone of their skin, they would be segregated with African-Americans. So it wasn’t just them, and you had Italians and Germans as well, who were being focused on by the government.”

The exhibit will open at 10 a.m.