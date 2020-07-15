Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park welcomes visitors aboard Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People were welcomed back at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park today, but with some new safety measures in place.

The new hours for the park are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Groups of 10 people are allowed in for 30-minutes, and you have to buy tickets online.

You also need to wear a face mask and stay socially distant.

The President and CEO says today’s reopening serves to honor our veterans.

The second floor of the museum, the restaurant, and memorial gardens are also open to visitors.