BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department executed an operation Sunday to round up illegal ATVs, getting them off city streets.

BPD was assisted by the New York State Police as part of an ongoing crackdown on ATVs and dirt bikes. They impounded 31 vehicles and issued 40 summonses.

Three people were arrested.