Buffalo and Town of Tonawanda libraries receive $65,000 in funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several library branches in Buffalo and the Northtowns will have more money to help serve readers in their communities.

State Assemblyman Bill Conrad announced a total of $65,000 in grants. That money will be shared by branches in the city and Town of Tonawanda, and Buffalo’s Riverside section.

At the Elaine M. Panty Branch on Tonawanda Street, they’re encouraging more people to take advantage of what the library has to offer.

“There is help available for everyone, no matter what their need. In all my years here, we have the best staff throughout. They’re all very dedicated and they need a round of applause too, because they do an excellent job, under stressful times.”

Some of the money for the riverside branch will help pay for lighting and security improvements.