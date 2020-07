BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Buffalo artists are making a new mural focused on recognizing the struggle and history of LGBTQ+ activists.

Mickey Harmon and Ari Moore are designing the mural to include key figures in history and show the evolution of the movement.

The Albright-Knox has partnered with the artists to help support the project.

The mural will be on the side of Q Bar on Allen Street.