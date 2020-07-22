Buffalo attorney does job of dozens of volunteers amid pandemic in order to help troops overseas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many non-profits are struggling right now as fundraising efforts are difficult during this pandemic. But for one local charity, the fundraising hasn’t been the problem, instead it’s a lack of helping hands.

On any given day, you’ll find Joe Hanna inside Goldberg Segalla Law Firm, filling dozens of boxes with golf balls. For the past few months, this has been the norm for him.

But it’s a bit of an odd sight.

That’s because Hanna is a partner at the Buffalo law firm. Normally, an army of volunteers would be making boxes, filling them, and shipping them overseas.

About 12 years ago, Hanna started a non-profit that sends golf supplies to soldiers abroad. It helps keep their spirits up and stress levels low. It’s called Bunkers in Baghdad.

“We recently announced we’ve collected and shipped 11 million golf balls to our troops and vets and warriors around the world, (to) 70 countries and all 50 states,” Hanna said.

Golf brands, like Callway, send him supplies. He also gets shipments from people all over the world who have balls or clubs laying around that they aren’t using.

The non-profit is headquarted inside Goldberg Segalla, but the building has been closed for months, so no volunteers are allowed inside. Hanna is currently the only one shipping supplies to our troops.

But he said it’s worth the long hours, especially now, because our soldiers are struggling during this pandemic.

“We’re getting requests daily because our troops, who had their papers to come home, their deployments have been extended because of the closures, not only here in the U.S., but in many cases, the countries they’re in.”

So, for as long as it takes to open the building back up, Joe Hanna will be perfecting his box-building skills and getting out these much-needed supplies to our heroes overseas.

For more information on how to donate to Bunkers in Baghdad, or to write a note to a soldier overseas, click here.