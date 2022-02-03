Buffalo Auto Show kicks off after cancelation of last year’s event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, the Buffalo Auto Show officially began.
Lasting through Sunday, the event shows off some of the coolest new cars to hit the market. This is a special year, too, since last year’s event had to be canceled.
Mike Basil, with Basil Toyota & VW, says it’s one of very few auto shows taking place in the country.
“As you can see, it’s monstrous and there’s a ton of people here already,” he says.
