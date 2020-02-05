Buffalo baby’s death ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The death of a Buffalo baby has been ruled a homicide.

This past September, emergency responders went an apartment on Grote St. after receiving a call that a man’s baby was not breathing.

The 7-month-old child, King Jordan, was then taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he died days later.

Following months of investigation, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jordan died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Buffalo police are calling this an incident of shaken baby syndrome.

As a result of this, no charges have been announced as of Wednesday morning.