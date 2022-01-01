Buffalo ball drop 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ball drop in Roosevelt Plaza kicked off 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y., complete with fireworks above the Electric Tower.
Footage of the event can be seen in the video above.
