BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Buffalo, you can no longer park on marked bicycle lanes.

The city’s Common Council passed an ordinance prohibiting this on Tuesday. It was sponsored by council members David Rivera, Joseph Golombek, Jr. and Ulysees Wingo, Sr.

“I am looking forward to tightening the rules of biking ordinances in the City of Buffalo,” Golombek said. “There will be actual legislation on the books stopping people from illegally parking on and blocking bike lanes.”

In a news release by the Buffalo Common Council, it was noted that many people in the city not only use their bikes for recreation, but for commuting, too. Going forward, anyone who parks in a marked bike lane could be subject to a fine.

“When residents brought to our attention that vehicles were parking in the bike lane on Niagara Street, we knew something had to be done,” Rivera said. “I believe this ordinance amendment will add another layer of protection to both drivers and cyclists alike.”