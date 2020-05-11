Buffalo barbershop offering free haircuts to first responders once they reopen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo barbershop is doing its part to give back to those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

That Barber and Co. is offering free haircuts and shaves to first responders once the business is able to reopen.

The barbershop opened in downtown Buffalo in February of 2019.

It’s been closed for the past 8 weeks as part of the state’s PAUSE order.

Owner Jared White says once he can reopen he wants to make sure all first responders know they’re appreciated.

White says the offer will be on a first-come, first-served basis but he will make it a priority to get first responders on the schedule.

The offer is also on a “good faith” basis, but he says first responders can present an ID as well.