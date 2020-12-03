Buffalo ‘Barkery’ is getting pets in on the holiday cheer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– When you’re doing all of that holiday shopping this year, it’s especially important not to forget your furry friends!

As tough as 2020 has been, many are looking for some holiday cheer. If you’re a pet parent, there’s a store committed to making you and your four-legged loved one feel treated for the season too.

Sisters-in-law Cheryl and Maggie Lamparelli created the Buffalo Barkery years ago when they realized that several dog treats on the market were frequently being recalled.

The venture, which began as a simple sharing of recipes between two women to make pet snacks healthier, soon blossomed into a shop that spoils the fur-baby in your life with inspiration from the Queen City.

“And then we came up with our Buffalo-themed dog biscuits. So we have chicken wing, beef on weck, buffalo chip and buffalove pumpkin treats that are all homemade.” Buffalo Barkery

The store, which sits at 47 Allen Street in Buffalo, supplies more than just goodies and toys. They also sell specialty cakes uniquely made to order.

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or a “Gotcha day” to commemorate pets finding their forever home, the barkery is glad to help.

“Here at Buffalo Barkery, we carry not only products for dogs. We have cat products and we have products for the pet lover in your life. All of our toys and treats for dogs and cats are made in the U.S. and we also carry some local vendors as well.” Buffalo Barkery

Just in time for the holidays, you can make your dog’s day with snacks like ‘figgy pudding,’ ‘holiday feast’ and ‘lumps of coal.’ or gift your cat a mini-potted plant or a catnip taco.

The Barkery owners say “They’re great if you’re doing like, a stocking for your pet or just as a gift if you want to take to someone’s house as a gift for their pet. So these are our holiday-specific treats and they’re made in the U.S. And if we don’t give them to our dog, we don’t sell them.”

Talk about putting a little peppermint in that ‘bark.’ To learn more about what else Buffalo Barkery has to offer the pet who’s more like family, click here.