BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Good Neighbors is trying to help those affected by the tornadoes in Nashville.

Our friends over at WYRK debuted a new shirt on Thursday morning, which reads “Buffalo Believes In Nashville.”

Proceeds from each of these shirts will be donated to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The shirts will be available until March 15 at Identity Ink on Elmwood Ave.