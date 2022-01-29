Buffalo Bert says six more weeks of winter at Buffalo Groundhog Day event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cold weather will probably give it away, but if not, the local groundhog Buffalo Bert said Saturday we are going to have six more weeks of winter.

Bert saw his shadow Saturday morning as the ceremony kicked off at the Flying Bison Brewing Company on Seneca Street. This celebration is a spin-off of Punxsutawney Phil’s event in Punxsutawney, Pa. In four days, Phil will be casting his weather prediction at the national ceremony.

News 4 will be live in Pennsylvania on Feb. 2 for that event.