Buffalo Bike Tours offering spooky final rides before close of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s nothing like a good ghost story to get the blood pumping. Add a bike ride to the mix and you’re in for a pretty good workout.

To close out its first full season, Buffalo Bike Tours is offering one last ride. This final tour features some historic sites and hair raising tales of Buffalo’s haunted history.

On Saturday, October 26, two-hour tours leave at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be booked online here.

The cost to use your own bike is $25 and renting one is $40.

Interested riders can meet at the Hostel Buffalo Niagara at 667 Main Street. The ride will end at Gypsy Parlor (376 Grant Street).