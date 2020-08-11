Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation and Aesthetic Associates donate N95 masks to community groups

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Personal Protective Equipment is going to people in need, thanks to a generous donation.

The Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation and Aesthetic Associates Centre have donated 200 N95 masks to community groups Buffalo Peacemakers and Buffalo Fathers today.

Aesthetic Associates Centre started making N95 masks a few months ago.

Dr. Todd Shatkin with Aesthetic Associates says its part of a larger plan to bring mask-making to Western New York.

The Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation hopes to see the good happening throughout the community continue over the coming months.