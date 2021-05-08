Buffalo Bishop Michael Fisher asks for patience in church’s ‘road to renewal’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo’s new bishop is trying to restore people’s faith in the Catholic Church.

The Movement to Restore Trust hosted a conversation with bishop Michael Fisher Saturday morning. A big focus was on the road to renewal which was first introduced by Apostolic Administrator Bishop Edward Scharfenberger.

The center of their mission is to reinvigorate the Catholic faith and Fisher says the church is always on a mission to renew itself.

“Renewal I see as a way for us to pull our resources, to look at what were good at and look at what our needs are and to do that together,” Bishop Fisher.

The bishop is asking for patience in fixing the church. He says he can’t do it alone and needs the help of the community.