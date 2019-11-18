Buffalo Bishop says Pope Francis acknowledged ‘difficulties and distress’ in Diocese

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bishop Richard Malone outlined his time at the Vatican with the Pope along with New York’s Catholic leadership in a video posted Monday to YouTube.

It was a “busy but wonderful week,” Malone said of the Ad Limina, a trip that bishops must take every five years to report directly to the Pope on the state of their diocese.

As that was going on, a report from an experienced journalist stating that Malone’s resignation was imminent caused a ripple back in Buffalo, but the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo held firm in denying the report.

Malone has faced criticism and protests over his handling of various sex abuse allegations and lawsuits within the Catholic Diocese.