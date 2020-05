BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Bisons are giving back to the Queen City.

The team donated $20,000 to the City of Buffalo.

Some of that money went to buy lunch for every employee in the Department of Public Works.

The President of the Bisons calls sanitation workers the unsung heroes of Buffalo.

The money donated by the Bisons will also go to the Evergreen Health food pantry, along with its COVID-19 testing site, and the city is using some funds for this summer’s Reading Rules program.