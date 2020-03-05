Buffalo Bloody Mary Fest is back for fifth year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a brunch lover’s dream.

The Buffalo Bloody Mary Festival is back for the fifth year this Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St.

The event will feature unique variations of the classic brunch drink from ten local bars, like the “Muay Thai Kick” from Taste of Siam, garnished with petite pickle, kimchi cabbage, beef jerky, and a fried pork-and-shrimp wonton, and the “Brewer’s Brunch Buff-A-Dough” from Draft Room, with a garnish of fried chicken, candied bacon, and maple and bacon-stuffed Cinnamon Sugar Buff-a-Dough.

Attendees can taste one Bloody Mary sample from each participating bar.

Each bar will compete for titles of “Buffalo’s Best Bloody Mary”, “Buffalo’s Best Traditional Bloody Mary”, and “Buffalo’s Best Creative Bloody Mary”.

Attendees will pick the winners.

This year’s event will feature vodka from Buffalo’s newest distillery (and Buffalo RiverWorks neighbor) Hartman’s Distilling.

The event will also include a build-your-own mimosa bar, a live DJ, competitions, and a mini artisan vendor market.

Attendees must be 21 and older.

Tickets range from $35 to $60 for VIP. Click here for more information.