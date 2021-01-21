Buffalo BOE approves plan to bring students back, starting Feb. 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Board of Education is moving forward with a plan to bring students back into the classroom.

According to a resolution released by Buffalo Public Schools Wednesday night, the board has authorized School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash to bring students back starting February 1.

In a unanimous vote, the Board approved a plan to welcome students in Pre-K through second grade, high school seniors and certain students with high-level needs.

The resolution states that students will be able to attend classes in-person as long as it is safe to do so, and that Dr. Cash can close any school at any time.

Additional students may come back at a later date if the school district believes it will be safe to let them in.

Students in the district have not been attending classes in-person for nearly one year.

