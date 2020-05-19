1  of  2
Coronavirus
WNY can begin reopening on Tuesday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Buffalo-born musician Judge “Lucky” Peterson has died at 55

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo-born musician Judge “Lucky” Peterson died at the age of 55 in Dallas on Sunday, a family spokesperson tells News 4.

Lucky, born Judge Peterson in Buffalo in 1964, leaves behind his wife Tamara, and children Kenneth, Tamaron, Jaimon, and Lucki.

He appeared on the Johnny Carson show at the age of four, singing “1-2-3-4,” and a cover of “Please, Please, Please,” by James Brown.

Peterson was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 1996 for his contributions.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss