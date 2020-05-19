Buffalo-born musician Judge “Lucky” Peterson has died at 55

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo-born musician Judge “Lucky” Peterson died at the age of 55 in Dallas on Sunday, a family spokesperson tells News 4.

Lucky, born Judge Peterson in Buffalo in 1964, leaves behind his wife Tamara, and children Kenneth, Tamaron, Jaimon, and Lucki.

He appeared on the Johnny Carson show at the age of four, singing “1-2-3-4,” and a cover of “Please, Please, Please,” by James Brown.

Peterson was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 1996 for his contributions.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.