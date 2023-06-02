BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A high-temperature record that stood for over 100 years in Buffalo was broken Friday.

The Buffalo Airport unofficially reached 91 degrees Friday afternoon, according to National Weather Service data, breaking the previous record of 87 degrees that was set on this date in 1919.

The record high comes amid a stretch of notably warm weather over the past week, but temperatures are expected to cool down a bit in the coming days. You can see the full 4Warn Weather forecast here.

News 4 meteorologist Mike Doyle noted the record was broken shortly after noon Friday when we hit 88 degrees. The temperature continued to climb into the 90s later in the day.

