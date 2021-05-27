Buffalo broadcasting legend Tom Shannon dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A legend of Buffalo radio has passed away.

Tom Shannon, a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and The Buffalo Music Hall Of Fame, died this week after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Shannon was a radio star at WKBW-AM in the 1950s and ’60s. The Buffalo native was also the television host of “Buffalo Bandstand” on WKBW-TV.

Shannon’s success in Buffalo led to radio and television opportunities in Detroit and Denver. He later returned to Buffalo with WHTT-FM.

“I’ve been doing this for 50 years,” Shannon told The Buffalo News after retiring in 2005. “I don’t just play oldies, I played them when they were new.”