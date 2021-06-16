Buffalo building slated for demolition catches fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vacant building slated for demolition caught fire on Tuesday night.

Related Content 6 homes, 5 garages damaged after fire starts in Kenmore

Buffalo fire crews responded to 308 Crowley Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. The fire began on the first floor, but spread to the upper floors.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but damage to the structure was minimal, and no one was injured.

MORE | WATCH: Red Cross’ need for blood will become more urgent as summer comes

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.