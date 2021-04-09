Buffalo bulk trash collection begins for certain residents April 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is kicking off its Spring 2021 bulk trash collection next week.

Residents in Buffalo’s Ellicott District can put their big trash at the curb to get picked up beginning April 11.

The city notes that trash piles cannot exceed 12 ft. long, 3 ft. wide and 3 ft. high and electronic trash cannot be included with bulk trash.

Here’s a list of the rest of bulk trash collection around Buffalo:

Ellicott District: Week of April 11

Fillmore District: Week of April 18

Niagara District: Week of May 2

Masten District: Week of May 9

Lovejoy District: Week of May 16

South District: Week of May 23

Delaware District: Week of June 6

North District: Week of June 13

University District: Week of June 20

Have electronic trash? Buffalo residents can get rid of their electronics at the Seneca E-Waste Station at 1120 Seneca Street: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Residents can also drop off their e-waste at the station on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Disabled residents and senior citizens can also dial 311 to make pickup arrangements.

Need to get rid of tires? Drop them off on May 22, July 24 and September 11 at the Broadway Garage located at 197 Broadway, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.